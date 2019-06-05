Television actor Hina Khan, who keeps making a fashion statement with her sartorial choices and stylish attires is currently in Paris to complete the shooting of her Bollywood debut film Lines. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her picture in thigh-high slit dress. In the picture, she can be seen donning a yellow dress teamed up with sneakers and stylish aviators. With minimal makeup and stunning poses, she takes social media by storm.

Her pictures have set the internet on fire and have already fetched over two lakh likes within a few hours. She captioned it, “What good are wings without the courage to fly #Courage.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram What good are wings without the courage to fly🌻 #Courage A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 4, 2019 at 9:07am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her pictures in a white and pink dress as she enjoys the morning breeze. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Easy breezy.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Easy breezy 🌸 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 2, 2019 at 9:13pm PDT



A few days back, she uploaded her pictures standing against a railing, overlooking the Thames river, donning a sexy cream fur jacket over a brown and white chequered dress, paired with black stockings and black knee-length boots. Teasing fans to different angles and poses in the same look, Hina captioned the post as, “Morning Breeze” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Morning Breeze 💫 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 31, 2019 at 2:26am PDT



The actor was made her debut at Cannes Film Festival and slayed the red carpet with her stunning grey-gown look. Before she bid adieu to Cannes, the actor got touristy and wondered on the streets and also gave her her fans a tour of the place through her lens.

Meanwhile, Lines is set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war. The film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. At the Cannes Film Festival this year, the film’s first poster was released at India Pavilion session where Hina talked about the film along with the team.