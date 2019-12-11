Television actor Hina Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming music video ‘Raanjhana’ opposite, Priyank Sharma. Now, setting the internet on fire, she has shared her latest bridal look and we can’t stop gushing over her gorgeous avatar. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a plethora of pictures in beautiful pink lehenga teamed up with red dupatta. She accessorised her look with matha patti, a pair of earrings, choker, nose ring, and chooda. With perfect bridal makeup and bindi, she is a look to behold.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “From the sets of Raanjhana. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram From the sets of Raanjhana..🌹 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 10, 2019 at 10:49pm PST



Recently, the teaser of her upcoming music video titled ‘Raanjaana’released where she is paired opposite Priyank Sharma. Earlier, Hina Khan expressed her excitement about the video and told Mumbai Mirror, “I love Arijit’s voice and the entire concept of the song is so unique, it appealed to me as an actor. I will get to channel various moods within a short span of time.”



The makers also shared the first look of the song in which Hina and Priyank can be seen romancing at the picturesque location. In the poster, While Hina is dressed in a gorgeous blue and orange outfit, Priyank can be seen wearing a white shirt and black pants



The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and is produced by Aakansha Rahul Sharma. The music is composed by Asad Khan and lyrics have been penned down by Raqueeb Alam.

Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.