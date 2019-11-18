Television popular actor Jennifer Winget is all set to feature on the sequel of her successful show Beydadh. She is leaving no stone unturned to promote Beyhadh 2 and the revengeful Maya. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her BTS (Behind The Scenes) picture from her latest photoshoot from the show. In the photo, she can be seen clad in a black dress with her front hair pinned upright with a pair of clutcher. With subtle makeup, smokey eyes and bold red lipstick, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Hair-raising? But let’s mke it fashun? #Beyhadh2 #btsphotoshoot @sonytvofficial @lsdfilms_ #2nddecember #mon-Friday 9pm. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, the makers have released the second promo of the show. In the promo, Jennifer can be seen driving the car amidst of heavy rain and she stops by near the road construction. She talks to the idol of Lord Krishna and says ‘When Draupatti needed you, you were there for her but where were you when I needed you. What did you think if you would not come, Mahabharata will not happen.” The promo reveals the evil plan of Maya and her thirst for revenge.

Sharing the promo, she wrote, “A new Mahabharat will commence when the ones who wronged her will have to face her righteous fury. Watch #MayaAgain in #Beyhadh2, starting 2nd December, Mon-Fri at 9 PM @jenniferwinget1. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the iconic role of Maya on the show Beyhadh 2. Speaking about her character, Jennifer revealed during the live streaming that Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. She said, “In Beyhadh, Maya was looking for love and she was hungry for attention. But in Beyhadh 2, Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. Everyone wanted to know, who Maya is in the first season but now everyone is aware of the lengths Maya can go to get her things done.”