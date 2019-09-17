Television actor Shivangi Joshi, who rose to fame with daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is taking the internet on fire with her latest bridal photoshoot. Her look curated by fashion designer Neha Adhvik Mahajan makes her look stunning and give glimpses of a modern bride. Taking to Instagram, Shivangi can be seen donning a mint green and beige lehenga with intricate embroidery and mirror work. She completed her look with an ornate nose, mattha patti and two heavy neckpieces. With her hair styled in a bun and completed with white flowers, she looks drop-dead gorgeous. Her photoshoot looks vintage yet so modern.

Shivangi has now joined the bandwagon of sanskari bahu and people love her character on the show. However, she never misses flaunted her beauty in her hot and sexy photos that she keeps sharing on social media. She is also known for flaunting her perfectly toned body and her fans just love her both the avatars.

Her pictures have fetched over two lakh views so far and her fans just can’t keep calm.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 💚 A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Sep 17, 2019 at 7:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Sep 17, 2019 at 1:41am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her photo in a striped red jumpsuit teamed up with white sneakers. Enjoying Mumbai rain, she can be seen happily jumping while she was snapped in the camera. Sharing the post, she wrote, “If you want to fly, then you need to let go of things that weigh you down @sanimohini. (sic)”



Shivangi has been into love for her relationship with on-screen husband Kartik aka Mohsin Khan. Mohsin also accepted the relationship publically by releasing a statement. In the statement, he said, “Shivangi’s innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love.”