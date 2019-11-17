Television actor Anita Hassanandani is back to the bay after a much-needed vacation in Goa with hubby Rohit Reddy. Recently, the couple bagged the second position in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and soon jetted-off for the vacay. Now, gripping fans with her simple and gorgeous look on Sunday afternoon, she has shared pictures from her latest outing.

In the photos, she can be seen donning a simple black dress teamed up with matching boots and silver hoops. With minimal makeup and hair kept natural, she is making heads turn with her hot look. She has also revealed in the caption that her favourite colour is all shades of black and we can all relate to it.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “My favourite colours are Black Dark Black Pitch Black Light Black Faded Black Pastel Black. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture donning a floral dress teamed up with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, and killer expressions.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Nov 16, 2019 at 12:08am PST



On the work front, Anita was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series. She has not announced any projects as of now.

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will now be planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.