Television actor Anita Hassanandani, who is winning hearts on Nach Baliye 9 with her performances, is taking the internet by storm with her stunning pictures. Known for her sartorial choices and flawless beauty, her fashion sense is always on point. This time, impressing fashion police, she uploaded her photos in a pantsuit and we are smitten by her look. Donning a grey pantsuit, she completed her look with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and red bellies. She has styled her hair in a ponytail and looks drop-dead gorgeous, as always. Anita is currently in Goa for an event.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Event ready in my fav city #GOA Stylist: @natashaabothra Assistant: @shxnam @_alishamistry_ Outfit: @nitaradhanrajlabel Accessories: @meraki.mumbai. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she shared her photo attempting the pole dance. Dressed in a sports top and black brief, she looks gorgeous, as always. While sharing the picture on the social media platform, Anita writes, “Thank you for an amazing session! @smiliesuriofficial @polestarindia #PoleDancing”. It seems like the Naagin 3 actor is really good at it.



On the work front, Anita was last seen in Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series. She is currently being featured on Nach Baliye 9 with her husband Rohit Reddy.