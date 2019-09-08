Television actor Hina Khan has now become an inspiration to many youngsters, thanks to her fitness regime and core workout sessions. She is a fitness freak and the proof of it is her videos and pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her full energetic workout sessions with boxing gloves. Her photos will motivate you to stay fit and hit the gym right away. In the photos, she can be seen donning a pink sleeveless top teamed up with black shorts and neon green sports shoes. With no makeup and messy hair bun, she inspires her fans on Sunday morning to ‘get up and fight’.

Sharing the photos, she captioned it, “That knockout punch 🥊 but trust me it only makes you stronger.. Get up and fight #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #GymSwagger #GymFashion #IWorkOutInStyle #FitGirlsRock. (sic)”

Her post is going viral on social media and has fetched over 23,000 likes within a couple of minutes.

Take a look at her pictures here:



Earlier, she has shared a plethora of pictures from her visit at popular Ganpati pandal Lalbaugcha Raja during the festival to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. In the pictures, the Bigg Boss fame looks gorgeous in orange ethnic wear teamed up with gold chandbalis. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Let the Indian-ness show. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Let the Indian-ness show💫 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 7, 2019 at 1:14am PDT



Even, her beau Rocky Jaiswal shared a couple of pictures where the duo can be seen standing in front of the idol of Ganesha and seeking the blessings. However, this is not the first time that they have visited the pandal. From last few years, the couple makes sure to visit the pandal to seek the blessings. Sharing the pictures, Rocky captioned it, “So Blessed for everything! Divine Darshan at #LaalBaughChaRaja2019 Also the Ganpati festival with family! (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Lines. She will also be seen in the film Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar.