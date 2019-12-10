Television actor Hina Khan is riding high on success with her kitty filled with films, web series and music videos. However, no matter how busy she gets, she always takes out time to engage with her fans through her social media posts. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her hot picture flaunting her curvaceous body in black blouse teamed up with denim shorts and an oversized white shirt. She completed her look with sneakers, bracelet, silver neckpieces, subtle makeup, winged eyeliner and a dash of lipstick.

The picture speaks volumes of her fashion sense and we are smitten by her look. Needless to say, she looks breathtaking in her latest picture.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Hello thr😎 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 10, 2019 at 6:56am PST



Recently, the teaser of her upcoming music video titled ‘Raanjaana’released where she is paired opposite Priyank Sharma. Earlier, Hina Khan expressed her excitement about the video and told Mumbai Mirror, “I love Arijit’s voice and the entire concept of the song is so unique, it appealed to me as an actor. I will get to channel various moods within a short span of time.”



The song is crooned by Arijit Singh and is produced by Aakansha Rahul Sharma. The music is composed by Asad Khan and lyrics have been penned down by Raqueeb Alam.

Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.