Television actor Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Lines. Not only this, but she has also recently shared the first look from her upcoming film, The Country of The Blind. With many projects in the pipeline and hectic schedule, The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame doesn’t miss to make her fans ogle over her hot looks. Known for her style statement and flawless beauty, she has shared her array of pictures in a blue jumpsuit and looked absolutely gorgeous.

In the photos, she has teamed up her look with white sneakers and has kept her hair lose with the side partition. With nude makeup and sultry expressions, she will wipe-off your mid-week blues.

Hina, who made her debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has ditched her ‘bahu’ avatar post her stint on Bigg Boss 11. Soon after that, she made the hearts aflutter with her television vamp’s role, Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, she has taken the break from the show for her other projects.

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, she took the internet by storm in a half blazer striped dress teamed up with matching heels and subtle makeup. In the photoshoot, she looks stunning, as always. The pictures have gone viral and have garnered over three lakh views so far. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “In a Gentle way, you can shake the world.(sic)”

A few days back, she has shared the first look from Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind.



Talking about the film, Hina told Times of India, “Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can’t wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it’s important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with ‘Lines’, and now, I’m doing ‘The Country of The Blind’.”