Television actor Hina Khan, who is making her Bollywood debut Lines, is making her fans go over her latest pictures. In the photos, she can be seen donning a simple white dress teamed up with a denim jacket and matching shoes. With subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick and killer expressions, she looks nothing less than a stunner. She has shared a plethora of pictures and her sultry look and flawless beauty are winning the internet.

There is no doubt in saying that she has become an inspiration to many younglings out there. Her fashion statement is often applauded by the fashion police.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 12, 2019 at 7:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 12, 2019 at 7:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 12, 2019 at 7:56am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her first look from Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind. In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a rugged outfit and can be seen all fierce as she preps to shoot an arrow. In the film, Hina will be essaying the role of a visually challenged girl.



Talking about the film, Hina told Times of India, “Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can’t wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it’s important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with ‘Lines’, and now, I’m doing ‘The Country of The Blind’.”

About prepping for the role, Hina said that she attended a blind school workshop and called it a great learning experience. “Eyes are our window to the world, but I also feel that when God takes away something, he blesses you with many other things. These individuals are capable of achieving so much more than others”, she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will be making her Bollywood debut with Lines. She will also be seen in the film Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar.