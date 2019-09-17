Television actor Hina Khan has set the internet on fire with her latest hot pictures. Known for her style statement and sartorial choices, she definitely gives a cue to the younglings with her dressing sense. Making her fans go weak in the knees, she took to Instagram to share her plethora of pictures in a black and white dress. In the photos, she can be seen donning a half blazer striped dress teamed up with matching heels and subtle makeup. With kohl in the eyes and sultry expressions, she has kept her hair open and straight.

In the photoshoot, she looks stunning, as always. The pictures have gone viral and have garnered over three lakh views so far. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “In a Gentle way, you can shake the world. (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 16, 2019 at 8:45am PDT

View this post on Instagram 📸 @anirban_ronty A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 16, 2019 at 8:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram In a Gentle way, you can shake the world 💃 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 16, 2019 at 8:34am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her series of photos donning a simple white dress teamed up with a denim jacket and matching shoes. With subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick and killer expressions, she looks nothing less than a stunner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 12, 2019 at 7:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 12, 2019 at 7:56am PDT

Recently, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame has shared the first look from Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind. In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a rugged outfit and can be seen all fierce as she preps to shoot an arrow. In the film, Hina will be essaying the role of a visually challenged girl.

Talking about the film, Hina told Times of India, “Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can’t wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it’s important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with ‘Lines’, and now, I’m doing ‘The Country of The Blind’.”