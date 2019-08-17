Television actor Hina Khan is currently in New York with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and she has been treating her fans with her oh-so-hot pictures. From sharing videos to her gorgeous pictures, she is living it up in New York. After going on a shopping spree, she decided to make a fashion statement and it is making all the right noises. Lately, she took to Instagram to share her series of pictures in a multi-colour long dress teamed up with sunglasses, casual footwear and minimal makeup.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “She’s a mess of gorgeous chaos, and you can see it in her eyes. (sic)”

The post has garnered over two lakh likes and still counting.

Take a look at the pictures here:



Well, it is not only the pictures that took our attention but Rocky’s mushy comment on it is what we call being lovestruck. He commented, “Bammbbbb.”



Earlier, she took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of photos from her shopping at the New York City and it will definitely make you go jealous. Dressed in a neon crop top and ripped denim skirt, she has teamed up her look with a scarf on her head and white sneakers. With subtle makeup and a pair of earrings, she takes a stroll through all the popular outfits to keep her fashion game going strong. Rocky, also, twinned with her by sporting a red tee with a black shirt and matching scarf on the head. Giving out major couple goals, she is making the right noises on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Lines. The film also features Farida Jalal. The film is set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war. The film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. Apart from this, she has Wish List and North of Srinagar.