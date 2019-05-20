Television actor Jennifer Winget is one of the fittest divas in the television world. Not only she rules the small screen but also known for her social media presence. From sharing her photoshoot pictures to her fun outings, she likes to be engaged with her fans. Earlier today, she took to Instagram stories to share a photo where she can be seen playing Basketball and it will make you gush over her once again. Dressed in a white tank top and grey lowers, she has teamed up her look with a cap and sneakers. She has tied her hair in a ponytail and can be seen dribbling the ball at the basketball court. The picture speaks volume of her sporting spirit and it will inspire you to go out and play instantly.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Laters, Gotta Bounce!” (sic)

Check out the picture here:

Earlier, she shared her from the workout session. In the pictures, she can be seen stretching her body by hanging with the help of an equipment. She can be seen donning a black tank top teamed up with grey tights and ankle socks. She has tied up her hair half and her contagious smile will definitely inspire you to hit the gym right away. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Sometimes life can keep you hanging. All you gotta do is rise up.” (sic)

A few days back, she took to Instagram to share her pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the photos, she was looking sexy in an orange strapless crop top and long skirt. With subtle makeup, smokey eyes and nude lipstick, she strikes a sexy pose in her latest photoshoot and we just can’t stop gushing over her. She has kept her hair open and curly and raises the glamorous quotient. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “There’s sunshine in my soul today and we’ll just leave it at that! Cheers, my dearies!”(sic)

View this post on Instagram “Here we stand!” …deep-rooted, strong, fiery and fierce. A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on May 8, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram Killer kind of coy. #thegoodkind A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on May 8, 2019 at 9:15am PDT

On the work front, she will be hosting dance reality show Nach Baliye along with comedian Sunil Grover.