Television actor Jennifer Winget, who is currently gearing up for her digital debut with Code M, has treated her fans with a new photo today afternoon. The Bepannaah actor has been extensively travelling soon after the end of the show. In the last couple of months, she has also treated her fans with her beautiful photoshoots and her party videos and pictures. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photo camping in a forest as she slurps her drink.

In the photo, she can be seen donning a neon top teamed up with ripped jeans and white sneakers. She completed her look with sunglasses and subtle makeup. Her contagious smile and happy-go-lucky mood will wipe-off your mid-week blues.

Sharing the picture, she captioned it as, “Perfectly plonked. This is One Happy Camper!. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:

A few days ago, she has uploaded her photo donning a gorgeous beige coloured gown. Flaunting her tattoo, she teamed up her look with a princess headband, stylish hair bun with few strands falling on face and a mixture of nude and bronze makeup, she looks stunning, as always. The picture will make you fall in love with her all over again. She captioned the photo, “I spy with my little eye, a whole lot of love and happiness with it. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer is making her digital debut with Alt Balaji’s Code M. She will also return to the small screen with the second season of Bayhadh.