Television actor Jennifer Winget is all set for her return on the small screen with her new show Beyhadh 2. The makers have released the first promo of the show and the actor is portraying the iconic role of Maya, who is thirsty for revenge. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her ‘Gangsta style’ picture and fans can’t keep calm. In the photo, she can be seen donning a floral white hoodie and the intense look on her face is what you can’t miss. Jennifer looks gorgeous in the no make-up look and we can’t stop gushing over her.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Everyone’s a gangsta, till a gangsta walks in the room! (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram everyone’s a gangsta, till a gangsta walks in the room! A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Oct 4, 2019 at 3:38am PDT



Earlier, for the trailer launch of her show, she opted for a sequenced black and white jumpsuit. She accessorised her look with stylish footwear, a pair of earrings and subtle makeup. With a tiny ponytail and bold pink lipstick, she looks hot, as always. Her pictures speak volumes of elegance and classy look. She captioned it as, “All dressed up by @kareenparwani for the trailer launch of #Beyhadh2 ‘Coz Everything’s an occasion for this one. (sic)”



The first promo shows Jennifer sitting on the floor against the bed and looking at the watch. She says that she had sleepless night knowing someone is sleeping peacefully. Then a drop of tear falls and she breaks the watch in her hand. Undoubtedly, she looks hot donning a cold shoulder green dress and the promo looks interesting. Sharing the video, Jennifer wrote, “#Repost @sonytvofficial with @get_repost Will Maya’s hatred overarch all boundaries ever set? Watch #MayaAgain in #Beyhadh2 only on Sony. #ComingSoon @jenniferwinget1. (sic)”



Speaking about her character, Jennifer revealed during the live streaming that Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. She said, “In Beyhadh, Maya was looking for love and she was hungry for attention. But in Beyhadh 2, Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. Everyone wanted to know, who Maya is in the first season but now everyone is aware of the lengths Maya can go to get her things done.”

The show features Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhary and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.