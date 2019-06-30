Television actor Jennifer Winget, who is currently gearing up for her debut in digital space with her web series Code M, has recently shared series of pictures along with her furry friend Breezer. In the pictures, Bepannaah fame can be seen sitting in the car’s driving seat and beside her is her pet dog who looks at her adorably. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “They see him rollin’. They droolin’ Or maybe he be droolin’. Donno, with that pose, you can’t tell! (sic)”

She can be seen dressed in a black sheer dress teamed up with perfect makeup, smokey eyes, a dash of nude lipstick and hair styled in soft curls.

In another photo, she kisses Breezer as she gets ready to go on a ride. “Of Car rides and Kisses! #whatsundaysaremadeof”, she captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram Of Car rides and Kisses! #whatsundaysaremadeof A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Jun 30, 2019 at 12:53am PDT



In the last photo, she strikes a sexy pose as Breezer gets busy looking outside the car. She captioned it, “Get in,” he said, “Let’s pick up some b***hes!”



Meanwhile, Jennifer will be next seen in Code M in which she will be playing the role of an army officer. Earlier, talking about the web series, she said in a statement, “I am really excited to be playing the role of an Army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility for it. Realising how interesting this challenge would be, is the very reason why I took it up.”

She will be seen as a military lawyer in ALTBalaji’s courtroom drama Code M. Her character, Monica, is clumsy and forgetful, but full of zest for life. “Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the Army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she’s the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required,” she added.

Apart from the web series, she will also be hosting reality dance show Nach Baliye alongside comedian Sunil Grover.