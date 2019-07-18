Television actor Krystle D’souza has been away from the small screen but she makes sure she makes her presence felt on social media. Setting the mercury high, she has shared her picture in a black bikini from her vacation in Thailand. Posing in the midst of Krabi beach, she looks gorgeous in a bikini, wet hair and sunglasses. With blue water around her and mountains at the background, she is definitely having her ‘paradise’ moment.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Dream of para-para-paradise Every time she closed her eyes. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Dream of para-para-paradise Every time she closed her eyes A post shared by ’ (@krystledsouza) on Jul 18, 2019 at 6:22am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her sexy photo in a black floral crop top and skirt. She completed her look with a red checkered t-shirt and nude makeup. Striking a pose, she flaunts her perfectly toned body. She captioned it as, “People are more what they hide than what they show. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram People are more what they hide than what they show A post shared by ’ (@krystledsouza) on Jul 17, 2019 at 7:53pm PDT



A few days back, she has uploaded her picture posing with a friend in a black bikini and a blue dungaree dress. It seems like she was gearing up to take a dip in a pool but chose to be clicked before. She wrote along with the photo, “Pool kids. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Pool kids ‍♀️ A post shared by ’ (@krystledsouza) on Jul 15, 2019 at 9:04am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she rose to fame with daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai along with Karan Tacker, Nia Sharma and Kushal Tandon. She was last seen on TV show Belan Wali Bahu wherein she tickled the funny bone of the audiences with her quirky character Roopa. Before Belan Wali Bahu, the hottie was seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Brahmarakshas wherein she was paired opposite Aham Sharma.