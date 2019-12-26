Actor Mouni Roy is currently vacationing at the picturesque location and never misses to update her fans about her outings. Known for being bold and flaunting her style statement, she has always impressed the fashion police with her sartorial choices. Now, taking to Instagram, she has shared her array of photos in an off-shoulder backless blue shimmery mini dress.

For the glam, she opted for smokey eyes, kohl in eyes, subtle makeup and a dash of nude lipstick. With dewy makeup and highlighted cheeks, she looks stunning, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Before the carb fest ! @officialsandipssingh catching me’ mood ! my darl @_fashionismyreligion @fmrthestore. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has set the mercury level to rise with her hot red bikini look. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her sultry pictures in a hot red bikini as she walks and runs by the beachside. She has teamed up her look with a matching long shrug, sunglasses, subtle makeup and a dash of lipstick. Looks like, Mouni is all set to enjoy this holiday season in her own style. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Sometimes music makes me arch my back & dance the hell out even without a dance floor . Beach day = happy happy. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and John Abraham in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She will also be playing the role of a villain in the film.