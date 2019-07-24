Television’s dusky beauty, Nia Sharma is a fashion icon and never fails to impress the fashion police and her fans with her sartorial choices. From flaunting her bold looks to sexy saree looks, she can carry any ensemble with grace and elegance. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures in a neon blue dress teamed up with a trendy kamarbandh around her waist. With nude makeup and a necklace, she is definitely giving us major fashion goals.

Known for her quirky post, she wrote in the caption, “Your boss ,your colleagues will annoy you at work today! Dress up nonetheless!! #beachwaves (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has shared her bold photos in a white crop top teamed up with a short skirt and a matching blazer. With boots, subtle makeup and hair styled up in soft curls, she looks nothing less than a hot diva. She captioned it, “Of Suits and Boots! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Of Suits and Boots! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jul 22, 2019 at 2:39am PDT



Recently, she has also uploaded her picture sitting by the pool. Wearing an easy-breezy blue dress and matching eye makeup, she can be raising the hotness bar once again. She captioned it, “The Blue Haven A Girl so Brazen.. yet Vulnerable… #hueofblue (sic)”

View this post on Instagram The Blue Haven A Girl so Brazen.. yet Vulnerable… #hueofblue A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jul 20, 2019 at 2:23am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming web series Jamai Raja 2 along with Ravi Dubey. For those who don’t know, Jamai Raja is coming back with a sequel but this time it is not on television but on the Zee 5 online streaming website. The original show had a successful run of three years and it revolved around a hotelier (Ravi) who tries to repair the relationship between his wife Roshni (Nia) and his mother-in-law, Durga Devi (Achint Kaur).