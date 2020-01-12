Television actor Nia Sharma, who is known for the bold avatars, has shared her pictures on Instagram and it is just another Sunday treat for her fans. In the photos, she can be seen donning a white tank top teamed up with matching shorts and a hoodie jacket. She completed her look with yellow footwear, subtle makeup and hair styled in loose curls. Striking a sensuous pose while taking a selfie, she looks hot, as always.

Giving a quirky caption to her post, she wrote, “Boss: why did you get late? Everyone: Traffic Me: Was deciding what to wear.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, the Naagin 4 actor shared her picture clad in a sheer mini white dress with a backdrop of vanity. She teamed up her look with nude makeup, tresses left loose with soft curls. Taking to Instagram, Nia has painted the social media white with her hot summer look. The caption reads as, “Like leaving your Bed and coming to work isn’t big enough a Task.. I’m winning already 🥇..”. The pictures are a perfect dose to wash away all mid-week blues.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. She was last seen in Zee5 web series Jamai 2.0. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.

Talking about the Naagin series, the first season of the show premiered in the year 2015 with Mouni Roy in the lead. It ran for seven months and also featured Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in other important roles. After the success of the first season, the team came out with the second season in October 2016 with Mouni Roy spearheading the show once again. She was joined by Karanvir Bohra and Kinshuk Mahajan along with Sudha and Adaa reprising their old characters. The third season premiered in June 2018 and its last episode was aired on May 26, 2019. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani took over as the leads while Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan and Rajat Tokas were seen in other important roles.