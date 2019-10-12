Television actor Nia Sharma is one of the hot divas of the telly world. With 3.2 million followers, she never shies away to share her bold and sexy pictures on social media and her pictures go viral on the internet, whenever she uploads it. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her another hot picture in an off-shoulder pink dress teamed up with a pair of stylish earrings and pink eye makeup. With hair styled in a neat bun, she looks hot as she strikes a pose while coming out of the car.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Pink makes things better I guess! (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 🌸 Pink makes things better I guess! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 11, 2019 at 12:15pm PDT



Earlier, she has shared her sensuous pictures in pink flurry dress as she poses on a couch. With nude makeup, choker and hair styled in soft curls, she looks ravishing, as always. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Who called it Pitch perfect and not Peach Prefect! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Who called it Pitch perfect and not Peach Prefect! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 10, 2019 at 4:24am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on digital web series Jamai 2.0, which was another season of television show Jamai Raja. The show had a successful run for three years. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor came into the limelight with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and later in Jamai Raja. She has grabbed eyeballs not only for her acting skills but also for her sartorial choices. From donning bold dresses with a twist to sporting a silver lip colour, Nia never shies away from experimenting with her looks.