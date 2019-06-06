Television hot actor Nia Sharma, who is known for her dusky beauty and bold pictures, recently took to Instagram to upload her picture in a sheer green and pink outfit. With subtle makeup and green eye shadow, she teamed up her look with a pair of earrings and kept her hair sideways as she strikes a pose for a selfie.

Her picture has garnered over 72,000 likes and still counting.

She captioned the post, “Omg! What have I done? All I wanted was a little fun Got a brain like bubblegum Blowin’ up my cranium! #onrepeat #doitagain.” (sic)

Check out the post here:



Earlier, she has shared her pictures in a multi-colour crop top and green skirt. With a pair of earrings, bangles and minimal makeup, she looks gorgeous, as always. Well, you can’t get your eyes off her as she is all dressed up in green. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “I was so green my fellow trees felt envious! @benazir777.” (sic)



A few days back, she uploaded her pictures donning a white shirt teamed up with ripped white shorts. She completed her look with white heels, pink lipstick and minimal makeup. In the post, she has also revealed that she has 13,500 pictures in her phone gallery and she keeps some of them unshared for the days she doesn’t have a new picture. Well, we all can relate to it. She captioned it, “Out of those 13,500 pictures in my gallery! (Kept for the days I don’t have new ones).” (sic)



On the work front, Nia is currently being featured on the show Ishq Mein Marjawan along with Arjun Bijlani.