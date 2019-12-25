Television actor Nia Sharma is winning hearts with her stint on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures flaunting her sexy avatar from the sets of the show and it will leave you smitten over her latest look. In the photos, she can be seen donning a royal blue lehenga teamed up with a plunging neckline blouse and dupatta. She accessorised her look with a huge maang tikka, a pair of long golden earrings and a golden finger ring-bracelet.

Flaunting her perfect curves, she captioned the post, “The best way to wake a sleepy girl … ask her to dress up!! #naagin4. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. She was last seen in Zee5 web series Jamai 2.0. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.

Talking about the Naagin series, the first season of the show premiered in the year 2015 with Mouni Roy in the lead. It ran for seven months and also featured Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in other important roles. After the success of the first season, the team came out with the second season in October 2016 with Mouni Roy spearheading the show once again. She was joined by Karanvir Bohra and Kinshuk Mahajan along with Sudha and Adaa reprising their old characters. The third season premiered in June 2018 and its last episode was aired on May 26, 2019. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani took over as the leads while Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan and Rajat Tokas were seen in other important roles.

The show also features Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria in pivotel roles.