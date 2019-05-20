Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shares a very warm bond with her co-actor Niyati Fatnani. They are usually spotted grooving and having fun on the sets of the supernatural show Nazar. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her couple of pictures and boomerang video posing with the ‘Devik’ of the show. In the picture, both the actors can be seen twinning in a gorgeous blue kurti. Teamed up with subtle makeup and bold lipstick, they swag it up as they pose together for a click. They have kept their hair open and both of them looks hot and sexy.

Sharing the post, Monalisa wrote, “wohoaaa what’s happening? Twinning !!!… #mohana and #pia??? @niyatifatnani … #nazar #interesting #twists #staytuned and: @yogesh_gupta4545.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:



In another video, they can be seen twirling in the boomerang video as they flaunt their outfit with a super cute smile.

Earlier, Monalisa has shared a video where she can be seen tied up to the harness and happily grooves to popular track ‘Happier’ by Marshmello while being in the air. Dressed in a black salwar-suit, her contagious smile and on-air moves will win your heart all over again. At the end of the video, she lands safely on the ground and her expressions are the proof that she had a lot of fun shooting for the sequence.



Recently, she has uploaded her picture in a red monokini teamed up with pink tiara made out of flowers. She completed her look with straight hair and red lipstick. While sharing the picture on Instagram, Monalisa captioned it as, “You Me and A Whole Lot Of Lazy Sunday…. #sunday#lazysunday #waterbaby”. (sic)



On the work front, Monalisa and Niyati are once again on the edge with their hatred on the show. The show has kept the audiences gripped with its interesting twists and it is also doing pretty well at the TRP charts.