Television actor Nia Sharma, who is currently been featured on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 4 along with Sayantani Ghosh and Jasmin Bhasin. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her video where Nia as Brinda and Sayantani as Manyata performs naagin dance together and the video has gone viral on social media.

While Nia looks hot in black naagin outfit, Sayantani looks gorgeous in a red outfit. Both actors have donned heavy jewellery and their perfect thumkas will make you get up and dance.

Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “Meri sexy Maa mil gayi @sayantanighosh0609 #naaginbhagyakaazehreelakhel @colorstv @ektaravikapoor 🙌👏 @muktadhond 💥 @singhranjankumar.” (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Talking about the Naagin 4, the story revolves around Manyata’s revenge with the Parikh family who killed her husband Keshav. She sends her daughter Nayantara to take revenge by killing the family’s son Dev but Brinda enters the life of Dev and protects him.

The first season of the show premiered in the year 2015 with Mouni Roy in the lead. It ran for seven months and also featured Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in other important roles. After the success of the first season, the team came out with the second season in October 2016 with Mouni Roy spearheading the show once again. She was joined by Karanvir Bohra and Kinshuk Mahajan along with Sudha and Adaa reprising their old characters. The third season premiered in June 2018 and its last episode was aired on May 26, 2019. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani took over as the leads while Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan and Rajat Tokas were seen in other important roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. She was last seen in Zee5 web series Jamai 2.0. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.