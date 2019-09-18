Television actor Erica Fernandez AKA Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has ditched her ‘sanskari bahu’ avatar to woo her fans with her hot and sexy bikini look. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her bold picture in a pink bikini as she strikes a pose on the sandy beach. With sand all over her body and wet hair, she looks smouldering hot in the picture. The beach and the pine trees at the background, makes her look gorgeous, as ever.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “f nobody hates you, it means you are doing something boring. #ericafernandes #ejf #fitness #beachwear #sea #seaworld #seaside #peace #love #happiness #thankful #blessings #positiveenergy #positivequotes #positivevibesonly #beachday. (sic)”

Erica is not only an actor but is also known to be a fitness freak and a fashionista. She is an avi9d style blogger and keeps updating her followers with makeup tutorials, tips, product reviews and more. She has a YouTube channel where she keeps uploading videos about the different makeup tutorials.

Take a look at the photo here:



Erica rose to fame with her stint in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Currently, she is winning hearts with her stint as Prerna on the show. She is being loved by the audience and her fans love her chemistry with Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan) and Mr Rishabh Bajaj (Karan Grover).

Meanwhile, on the show, Anurag’s mother Mohini Basu blames Prerna for her marriage with Mr Bajaj. Mr Bajaj, on the other hand, is falling in love with Prerna. Anurag is still hung up on Prerna and keeps trying to get her back. Prerna has accepted her marriage with Mr Bajaj and is living with him