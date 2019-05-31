Television actor Nia Sharma is known for her bold fashion statement. From donning a saree to stylish western wear, she never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. She has also been ranked as the second sexiest woman of Asia and has beaten Bollywood leading ladies such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif among others to bag the rank. Now, the fashionista has uploaded a slow-mo video of hers where she can be seen running in a picturesque location.

In the video, she can be seen dressed in a grey flurry outfit and completed her look with smokey eyes and subtle makeup. With the sea at the background and gothic look, she looks hot, as usual.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Haven’t run wild yet!” (sic)

The clip is going viral and has fetched over one lakh likes within a few hours.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram Haven’t run wild yet! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on May 30, 2019 at 1:23pm PDT



Earlier, she has shared her sexy pictures in a sheer red saree and bold red lips. Her hot red look was loved by her fans and instantly took the internet by storm.



A few days back, she uploaded her pictures in sexy white saree with floral prints and she looks absolutely hot. In the picture, the Twisted actor completed her look with trendy Bahubali earrings. She captioned them as, “TIGER makes sure he takes your shuttle away if you playing Bad-Minton and your ball if he sees you playing cricket… ! @mishthi_tyagi i decided to befriend him after all he has done to us.. ”.

View this post on Instagram A lot like 💖! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on May 27, 2019 at 6:00am PDT



On the professional front, Nia rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2. She is currently being featured on the show Ishq Mein Marjawan along with Arjun Bijlani.