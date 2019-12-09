Television actor Nia Sharma, who is known for her bold makeup and looks, had a fun-filled Sunday night with her gang of friends. The Naagin actor enjoyed her evening celebrating the birthday of one of her friend Shagun and dressed to kill. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a plethora of pictures in black crop top teamed up with matching shorts and a long shirt worn over it. She completed her look with knee-length long white boots, a pair of earrings, smokey eyes, perfect makeup, and nude lipstick.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “After work, you deserve a good dress up, Good company, An amazing dinner, and a lot of bull***t and s*&. (sic)”

In another photo, she can be seen striking a pose with her girl gang and looks like she has partied hard. Sharing the post, she wrote, “From Frozen Margaritas to sauda khara khara.. the highlights and epic fails.. @shagun08 your birthday was an epic night. (sic)”



Earlier, she has shared her picture from her upcoming show Naagin event launch. Flaunting her perfect curves, she can be seen donning a purple blouse teamed up with a sheer black purple skirt. She captioned the pictures as, “‘Not’ a Naagin look! #performanc at the Naagin launch event on @colorstv @cashmakeupartistry @anusoru outfit @sankpalsavita. (sic)”



Meanwhile, she will be next seen in Naagin 4 and the promos of the supernatural show have already created a lot of buzz on social media. Even though there are many supernatural TV shows running on the small screen, the popularity of the Naagin-series is unprecedented. Mouni Roy was the lead actor in the initial two series, followed by Surbhi Jyoti who played the role of Bela and Anita Hassanandani who was seen as Vishaka (Bela’s sister) in Naagin 3.