Television actors Monalisa Aka Antara Biswas and Niyati Fatnani, who keeps locking horns on the supernatural show Nazar share a friendly bond off-set. From dancing together to getting clicked, they both have a lot of fun on the sets of the show. Earlier today, Monalisa took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of both the actors as they pose together for the camera. While Monalisa looks uber hot in pink saree teamed up with mangalsutra, a pair of earrings, bindi and long curly hairdo, Niyati looks drop-dead gorgeous in yellow saree in her Piya avatar. Both the actors, Monalisa and Niyati pose with swag and look stunning.

Sharing the post, Monalisa wrote, “We Our Favourite #love #friends #bonding #posers #nazar @yogesh_gupta4545.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:



Niyati too shared pictures with her ‘dancing partner’, Monalisa and captioned it, “How happy we are posing together. Always good to have you around my onset dancing partner @aslimonalisa Pic credits: @yogesh_gupta4545 #happygirls #happygirlsaretheprettiest #coactorslikefamily #monalisa #niyatifatnani #nazar #photooftheday.” (sic)



Earlier, Monalisa and Niyati were seen flaunting their killer dance moves and sexy thumkas on the Bharat song ‘Aithey Aa’. The video is going viral on social media and fans just can’t stop gushing over the two actors. Both the ladies look hot and sexy as they dance together and their expressions are to die for. Sharing the video, Monalisa wrote, ““ AITHEY AA”… Sassy Girls on The Floor…. #sareelove makes us groove on this lovely song #aitheyaa … #lovedance #passion for #dance.” (sic)



On the professional front, Monalisa and Niyati are being featured on the Gul Khan’s show Nazar and the daily soap is pretty well on the TRP charts, thanks to its twists and turns.