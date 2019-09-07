Television actor Nia Sharma is known for her dusky beauty and bold looks. The fashionista is an avid social media user and keeps treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures. Taking to Instagram, Nia has painted the social media white with her hot summer look. In the shared pictures, she can be seen donning a sheer white short dress teamed up with sunglasses, perfect makeup and a dash of pink lipstick. She has kept her hair styled in a messy bun and accessorised her look with blue boots. With the sea at the background, the picture is a perfect dose for this weekend.

Take a look at the photos:

Earlier, she has uploaded her video doing workout on the stairs. The video is a proof that we do not need a gym membership to stay fit. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Been missing my #staircase workouts.. lazyyyyyyyyyy. (sic)”

Recently, her video dancing crazily on the streets of Mumbai as her makeup artiste brings Bappa home went viral on the internet. Her post reads, “yuki hum Dilli se hai aur hume bas mauka chahiye! #ganpathibappamorya #mumbai @cashmakeupartistry @rishabskhanna we were meant to welcome your #ganpatiji!!” (sic)



Meanwhile, she is busy shooting for her web-series Jamai 2.0, that is scheduled to hit Zee 5, online streaming site, on September 12. Jamai 2.0 is the sequel of the 2014 show Jamai Raja, which had a successful run of three years. The story revolves around a hotelier (Ravi) who tries to repair the relationship between his wife Roshni (Nia) and his mother-in-law, Durga Devi (Achint Kaur).

She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.