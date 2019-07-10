Television actor Debina Bonnerjee, who rose to fame with mythological show Ramayan in 2008, has for the first time ever, flaunted her bikini body on television. Yes, you heard us right! On the show ‘Vish: A Poisonous Story’ will feature her in a sexy black monokini teamed up with a net shrug. With long pearl neckpiece and wet hair, she has set the temperature soaring and fans can’t keep calm. Recently, she has shared the hot picture on Instagram and since then it is going viral.

Although many Bollywood actresses have flaunted bikini bodies on the big screen, the idea is not commonplace on TV shows.

Talking to IANS about the bold move, she said, “Actors need to be flexible when it comes to stories. I was nervous initially but I knew that the plot line of the show demanded this. My character in Vish Kanya is of someone who doesn’t care about anyone and that has to reflect in my acting. I think times are changing and people are more accepting, irrespective of the medium of storytelling. My fans have always supported me.”

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Friday. . 📸 @chaurasiya4652 A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on Jul 5, 2019 at 3:05am PDT



Smitten by her bikini avatar, her husband Gurmeet Choudhary commented on the picture and wrote, “Come home” with a winking smiley.

In an interview with ZoomTV, she said, “The range is outstanding. From doing harness action scenes to wearing a body rig and doing high drama scenes to absolute natural scenes to drama to melodrama to comedy, I think I am exploring it all here. The character is not bound with any restrictions of language dialogues or body language, I am just free to act and behave in any way under any circumstance that adds that extra spice to the character wherein as a Goddess I am bound with loads of restrictions and yet make it believable and convincing.”

The show was recently launched on Colors TV and it also features Sana Makbul, Vishal Vashishtha, Krip Suri and Ayush Anand.