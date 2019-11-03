Hollywood film Terminator: Dark Fate starring Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta is the latest target of piracy site Tamilrockers. The film is a sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991) and the original film Terminator (1984). Directed by Tim Miller, Terminator: Dark Fate is being touted as a direct sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The film ignores the events of the three films released in between. The film also witnessed the comeback of legendary actors Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger from the original film.

The leaking of the film may affect the box office collection in the coming week. So far, the film has received mixed reviews.

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier, films such as Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.