New Delhi: Today, India celebrates the 72nd Army Day as it was on this day that Lt Gen K M Carriappa took over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India.
Kipper made a remarkable contribution when he was ordered to see the partition of undivided India in the year 1947 and also, the war that took place soon after it, between India and Pakistan. Cariappa, served as army chief for a full four years, retiring on January 16, 1953.
Army Day also pays respects to soldiers who have sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country and its citizens.
How is the day celebrated?
On the occasion, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane congratulated all ranks, families, veterans and Veer Naris and Armed Forces fraternity.
The major highlight of the celebrations is the Army Day parade, held at the Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment, which begins with Indian Army chief taking the salute. The Army then takes out a parade and soldiers are accorded Sena medals for their service to the nation.
The Army will also showcase its arsenal of weapons, including the BLT T-72 ‘Bharat Rakshak’ tank, the 155mm Soltum Gun, Advanced Light Helicopters and the BhaMos Missles.
This year’s Army day celebrations will be different as a fourth-generation woman army officer, Captain Tania Shergill from the Corp of Signals, is going to spearhead an all men contingent. Gill joined the armed forces in 2017 after graduating from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.
On the occasion of 72nd Army Day, Twitterati including several ministers, paid respects to brave soldiers who risk their lives everyday for the nation:
Saluting each and every soldier of India!