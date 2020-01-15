New Delhi: Today, India celebrates the 72nd Army Day as it was on this day that Lt Gen K M Carriappa took over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India.

Kipper made a remarkable contribution when he was ordered to see the partition of undivided India in the year 1947 and also, the war that took place soon after it, between India and Pakistan. Cariappa, served as army chief for a full four years, retiring on January 16, 1953.

Army Day also pays respects to soldiers who have sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country and its citizens.

How is the day celebrated?

On the occasion, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane congratulated all ranks, families, veterans and Veer Naris and Armed Forces fraternity.

General MM Naravane #COAS congratulates all ranks, families, our Veterans & Veer Naris & Armed Forces fraternity on 72nd #ArmyDay. #IndianArmy#NationFirst pic.twitter.com/aducMdMTWb — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2020

The major highlight of the celebrations is the Army Day parade, held at the Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment, which begins with Indian Army chief taking the salute. The Army then takes out a parade and soldiers are accorded Sena medals for their service to the nation.

The Army will also showcase its arsenal of weapons, including the BLT T-72 ‘Bharat Rakshak’ tank, the 155mm Soltum Gun, Advanced Light Helicopters and the BhaMos Missles.

This year’s Army day celebrations will be different as a fourth-generation woman army officer, Captain Tania Shergill from the Corp of Signals, is going to spearhead an all men contingent. Gill joined the armed forces in 2017 after graduating from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

On the occasion of 72nd Army Day, Twitterati including several ministers, paid respects to brave soldiers who risk their lives everyday for the nation:

Indian Army is the epitome of commitment, discipline and patriotism. My salute to the brave women and men of the Army on #ArmyDay. pic.twitter.com/wjkN4P8h51 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 15, 2020

I salute the indomitable spirit & bravery of the Indian Army on the occasion of #ArmyDay. I am proud to have been a part of this great institution. Happy to share a picture of my interaction with the troops of 3rd Sikh in Tibri Cantt in 2017. ⁦⁦@adgpi⁩ pic.twitter.com/0550N2Ka77 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 15, 2020

Let us take inspiration from our Army to love our Country & stand for it. Saluting the Real Heroes!

Jai Hind 🇮🇳#ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/P99EJIXU0L — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 15, 2020

Saluting the valour, courage & fortitude of all our soldiers on #ArmyDay 🇮🇳 Let us come together and show our gratitude to the Indian Army for their selfless service to the nation and honour all those who sacrificed their lives for us. pic.twitter.com/YA1SfHX11Y — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 15, 2020

While We sit in the comfort of our home and hearth, away from their families jawans of Indian army braving the cold in Siachen of -40° to carry their own food Salutes to their sacrifice and spirit that never dies, Jai Hind 🇮🇳

#ArmyDay #ArmyDay2020 #IndianArmy #IndianArmyDay pic.twitter.com/vME8v1fOVE — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) January 15, 2020

72nd #ArmyDay being celebrated across country. It celebrated every year to commemorate the day when General K.M Carriappa took over command of Army from General F.R.R Bucher, last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 & became 1st Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army post Independence. pic.twitter.com/YVwmpBA3z9 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 15, 2020

“ You have never lived until

You have almost died,

And for those who choose to fight,

Life has a special flavor,

The protected will never know!!! “ – Capt R Subramanium. #Armyday pic.twitter.com/AtCXY9psIx — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 15, 2020

Saluting the valour, courage & fortitude of all our soldiers on #ArmyDay 🇮🇳 #JaiJawan pic.twitter.com/iR1hJbaXIT — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 15, 2020

On #ArmyDay, salute the indomitable courage and fortitude of all our soldiers & army personnel. We remain indebted for their selfless service and sacrifices to the nation. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 15, 2020

Goosebumps in my soul when I listen or speak the name THE INDIAN ARMY..

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#सेनादिवस#ArmyDay2020 #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/PzlqkEDEVe — Iamsabarinathmpr (@Iamsabarinathvm) January 15, 2020

Capt Tanya Shergill will be commanding parade on 72nd National #ArmyDay today. What a historic moment for country showcasing the courage of our Army and empowerment of our women.

A day to remember supreme sacrifice of heros of Nation.#ArmyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/fwLmvFsmf2 — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) January 15, 2020

Greetings & best wishes to all our soldiers on #ArmyDay

I salute their valour, courage & many sacrifices to safeguard us..

Their courage & selfless dedication ensures our freedom. Proud of the real heroes of our nation.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) January 15, 2020

#ArmyDay Greetings to the personnel and veterans of the Indian Army (@adgpi) They defend us in times of peace, times of war, and times of crisis. We appreciate their selfless service above and beyond the call of duty. We honour them not just today, but every day. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 15, 2020

We salute the guardian of our nation, who selflessly uphold India's sovereignty. Happy #ArmyDay to the brave Indian soldiers & to the proid citizens of India. pic.twitter.com/PJShQvxAQj — Naveenism (@NaveenismOdisha) January 15, 2020

On #ArmyDay I salute and thank our brave warriors for their valour, courage & sacrifices to keep us safe and keep the nation’s flag flying high always. Jai Hind. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 15, 2020

Saluting each and every soldier of India!