Vijayawada: Thanks to social media, a girl who went missing 12 years back in Andhra Pradesh was finally finally reunited with her family. It all became possible because of the efforts of Mohan Vamsidhar, who searched for the minor’s parents and siblings on Facebook.

Bhavani said that she is very happy to go home with her parents.

“I used to check the documents of people I hire. So, I asked the girl for documents to know her age. She told me that she does not have any document as she was adopted by a woman when she went missing. I asked her whether she wants to connect with her real parents. She said — Yes. Then I took details from her and started searching on Facebook,” Vamsidhar told ANI.

“I sent a message to some people. And one has reverted to my message. I took his details, which matched the information provided by the girl. He then requested for a video call. He and her parents later confirmed that the girl belong to their family,” he added.

 