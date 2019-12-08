Vijayawada: Thanks to social media, a girl who went missing 12 years back in Andhra Pradesh was finally finally reunited with her family. It all became possible because of the efforts of Mohan Vamsidhar, who searched for the minor’s parents and siblings on Facebook.
The girl named Bhavani was separated from her parents at the age of four from Cheepurupalli in Vijayanagaram district and was adopted by a woman who brought her up along with her daughters in Hyderabad.
She then landed in Vijayawada and starting working as a domestic help for Mohan Vamsidhar.When he enquired about her background she told him everything and said she remembered her parents as Madhava Rao, and Jayalakshmi and that she had two brothers, Santosh and Gopi.
Vamsidhar then found Bhavani’s brother on Facebook and called him over the phone. It was then that Bhavani spoke to her family for the first time in 12 years.
Bhavani said that she is very happy to go home with her parents.
“I used to check the documents of people I hire. So, I asked the girl for documents to know her age. She told me that she does not have any document as she was adopted by a woman when she went missing. I asked her whether she wants to connect with her real parents. She said — Yes. Then I took details from her and started searching on Facebook,” Vamsidhar told ANI.
“I sent a message to some people. And one has reverted to my message. I took his details, which matched the information provided by the girl. He then requested for a video call. He and her parents later confirmed that the girl belong to their family,” he added.