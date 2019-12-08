The girl named Bhavani was separated from her parents at the age of four from Cheepurupalli in Vijayanagaram district and was adopted by a woman who brought her up along with her daughters in Hyderabad.

She then landed in Vijayawada and starting working as a domestic help for Mohan Vamsidhar.When he enquired about her background she told him everything and said she remembered her parents as Madhava Rao, and Jayalakshmi and that she had two brothers, Santosh and Gopi.

Vamsidhar then found Bhavani’s brother on Facebook and called him over the phone. It was then that Bhavani spoke to her family for the first time in 12 years.