It is the day to thanks your loved ones for their lovely gestures, acts, and support they have given for the entire year. Yes, it is Thanksgiving and people across the world are celebrating the day with a lot of enthusiasm. Every year, the forth of Thursday is celebrated as Thanksgiving. It is mainly celebrated in the United States of America. The festival was originally a harvest festival and was celebrated as a day for giving thanks for the harvest and of the preceding year.

The popular belief of Thanksgiving in the USA comes from the documented 1621 celebration at Plymouth in present-day Massachusetts where the Pilgrims first settled when they first came to America. It also has significance in the American Revolution. Several proclamations were issued by royal governors like John Hancock, George Washington, and the Continental Congress giving thanks to God and the events that favoured them. George Washington when he became the President of the United States proclaimed the first nationwide Thanksgiving in America on November 26, 1789.

Here we bring some of the best messages that you can send your loved ones:

Quote Reads: Wishing you the happiness of good friends, the joy of a happy family, and the wonder of the holiday season. Have a memorable Thanksgiving!

Quote Reads: At this time of Thanksgiving celebration our thoughts turn gratefully to you with warm appreciation. Our best wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving!

Quote Reads: One of the joys of Thanksgiving is wishing you a happy Holiday Season and a healthy and prosperous New Year! Happy Thanksgiving!

Quote Reads: May you be bestowed upon with the best of everything and have the strength to surpass any obstacle. The lord will lead your way. Have a blessed Thanksgiving!

Quote Reads: Thanksgiving wishes from across the miles from our house to yours. May your home be filled with laughter and happiness! Happy Thanksgiving!

Quote Reads: May your Thanksgiving be filled with love and cheer, but also with full tummies. Happy Thanksgiving!

Quote Reads: Thanksgiving is a blessing in disguise. With your friends and family near, make this day as special as you can and thank them with your heart. Happy Thanksgiving!

Quote Reads: May all the good things of life be yours, not only at Thanksgiving but throughout the coming year. Happy Thanksgiving!

Quote Reads: May you enjoy the tasty turkey and pumpkin pie, and your life be stuffed with good cheer and joy. Happy Thanksgiving!

Quote Reads: Being a family means you are part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life. No matter what. Happy Thanksgiving!

As in Canada, Thanksgiving in the United States was celebrated on different dates throughout history. The last Thursday of November was the customary date that was followed by most states in the USA. However, in 1863, a presidential proclamation by Abraham Lincoln called for an official Thanksgiving and Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the date of last Thursday in November as the day to celebrate Thanksgiving in a bid to foster a sense of unity among the states of the US. On December 26, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed and passed a joint resolution of Congress which changed the national Thanksgiving Day from last Thursday in November to the fourth Thursday.

Thanksgiving is a day that is celebrated with lots of food and wine. A typical Thanksgiving menu consists of roast turkey, roasted sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, and cranberry juice, winter vegetables like carrots and Brussel sprouts and pumpkin pie with a walnut crust for dessert.

Happy Thanksgiving!