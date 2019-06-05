Actor Priyanka Chopra wore a little black dress as she attended the launch of Chasing Happiness, a documentary made on the lives of the Jonas brothers. It was a dress that Priyanka rocked with the addition of dark glossy lips, smokey eyes and side swept straight hair. However, her look was anything but basic. On paper, a black dress is a statement in itself. All you need is a dash of a red lip maybe or a pair of stand-out sandals to go with it and you are set for the limelight. But, trust Priyanka Chopra to add her own special something to the most basic look.

This time, her Galia Lahav dress had a side thigh-high slit that was possibly the highest slit she has ever worn in public. Not just that, the plunging neckline and that slit had chainmail detailing that made the look appear even more striking. Priyanka worked every bit of that look. Check out the photos here:

What is the most important thing you need to flaunt a risky dress or any dress on the red carpet for that matter? Answer: Hell lot of confidence and your brightest smile. Priyanka owned all of that.

She accompanied her husband Nick Jonas and supported him throughout with much love, making sure that her ear-to-ear smile wasn’t going off her face. She held on to Nick’s arms and walked like it’s all about them and not just him. Priyanka radiated the confidence of a super proud wife. Check out these pictures of her and Nick:

She also took to social media to express her happiness seeing the story of the Jonas brothers being unravelled on screen. She posted a few photos from the event and wrote a heartfelt caption on Instagram that read, “I’m so proud.. Last night was a another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family.. @jonasbrothers I love you all and am so proud! #chasinghappiness on @amazonprimevideo

@nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas ❤️ team @philymack and @johnlloydtaylor you crushed it!” (sic)

Isn’t she beautiful beyond words?