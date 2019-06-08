A video featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor meeting a friend is currently going viral on social media. It’s a regular video in which an ardent fan of the Sanju actor is seen touching his feet, gifting him a few boxes of chocolates and other things wrapped beautifully. Like any star, Ranbir greets the fan, shakes a hand and walks around with him while discussing his background. Now, everything seems fine until the moment where Ranbir sits on the couch but doesn’t ask his fan to follow.

In the video, it is visible that Ranbir gets busy unwrapping the gifts and sits on the couch. However, the fan, awed by the persona of his favourite star, goes and sits on the floor just adjacent to Ranbir. People on social media are criticising Ranbir for not giving enough respect to his fan. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram Fan meet with #ranbirkapoor ❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 7, 2019 at 3:05am PDT

Several social media users have lashed out at Ranbir for not asking his fan to sit on the couch alongside him or just not sit down like a ‘servant’. One Instagram user wrote, “Is Ranbir a God or something? Why is he not telling his fan to sit on the couch #disappointingranbir”. Another person wrote that the actor behaved rude with the fan. The comment read, “Ranbir is so rude …ek baar b upar baithne nahi bola usko….is gadhe ko bhi iska fan banna tha”. According to one user, Ranbir discriminates between his female fans and male fans as he wrote, “He is looking so proud n rude to his fan….why cant he greet hi wid some gesture n hospitality…had it been a girl ..i m sure his reactuon wud hv been differnt.”

What do you think?