Adelaide: As the devastating wildfires continue to ravage Australia, millions of people have been displaced and thousands of home destroyed. However, in times of such tragedy and crisis, some people still haven’t lost their sense of humour.

In one such instance, a man who was critically injured in the fire, woke up from his coma on Tuesday and asked for a beer!

John Galtz, who is a horse trainer got severely burned after he tried to save his house and horses during fire in South Australia. Thankfully, the 73-year-old woke for the first time on Tuesday and is in a stable condition at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

The first thing after coming out of the coma that John asked for was a pint of beer, evoking laughs from all quarters with people appreciating his spirit.

After Galtz woke up, the hospital staff asked him if he would like a drink of water to which he replied, “I’d rather have a beer.”

”When you get the amount of burns that he was supposed to have, it’s pretty hard for a man his age to fight that off. When he said that, you know he’s in good spirits,” Galtz’s friend and fellow horse trainer John Hickmott said.

With fires still ravaging, authorities have urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday. Twenty-seven people have been killed fires have scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land.