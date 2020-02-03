New Delhi: The iconic Mughal Garden at the heart of the President’s Estate will be opened to the public from Wednesday next week, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said on Sunday.

The garden will remain open for the general public from February 5 to March 8 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days) between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the week, except on Mondays, till March 8. However, the garden will open exclusively for farmers, differently-abled persons, defence, paramilitary forces, and Delhi police personnel on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry and exit will be through Gate No. 35. The Herbal Garden (Tactile Garden) will be open exclusively for visually impaired people on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry and exit will be from Gate No. 12, situated on Church Road (next to the North Avenue).

The Mughal Gardens saw 5.18 lakh visitors last year and has received 3-6 lakh visitors every year since 2003. The Garden will be opened a day after President Kovind will open the annual “Udyanotsav” of Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 4 (Tuesday).

The main attraction of this year’s “Udyanotsav”, beside Tulips and Exotic flowers, are bulbous flowerings.

Around 10,000 Tulips specially cultivated in Mughal Gardens are expected to bloom in phases during February. They are in vivid colours of red, white, orange and yellow mixed with red and pink.

Flower Carpets in magnificent designs will also be on display in the central lawns revealing the skill and craft of the gardeners of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The dominant colour scheme of this year’s ornamental flowers is white, yellow, red and orange.

As in previous years, a small beautified cactus corner with interesting varieties of cactus and succulents has been landscaped, the statement said, adding air purifying plants have also been showcased in Garden.