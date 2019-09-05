Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda, who is best known for his acts on The Kapil Sharma Show has been charged a whopping amount of 78,650 in Indonesian Rupiah for a cup of cappuccino and tea. But the actor has nothing to complain about as it comes out to be about Rs 400 in Indian currency. Kiku, who is known for playing various avatars such as Bumper, Palak and Bachcha Yadav on the show, took to Twitter to share a copy of the bill. While sharing the photo of the bill, Kiku captioned it, “My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- but I am not complaining ?? as I am in Bali, Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to Rs 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee. (sic)”

My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining 😜 as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to ₹ 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee pic.twitter.com/rB6U6YgVnN — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) September 3, 2019



Earlier, actor Rahul Bose posted a video on Instagram complaining about how one of the luxury hotels charged Rs 442 for two bananas from him. He made a sarcastic video on social media and revealed that he ordered a pair of bananas after working out at a hotel in Chandigarh where he was staying and when he checked the bill, it showed an amount of Rs 442.5 that also included GST.

Soon after his tweet went viral, The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has made its stance clear on the issue of Rs 25000 penalty that was imposed by the Chandigarh excise and taxation department on JW Marriott hotel, for violation of section 11 of CGST (illegal collection of tax on an exempted item) in connection with actor Rahul Bose’s tweet over the price of two bananas served to him by the hotel.