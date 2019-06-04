Internet is a place where you can find funny videos and pictures. It is enough to crack you up and wipe-off your Monday blues. In the recent viral video, the creative minds of the internet have synced the popular Bhojpuri song titled ‘Tu Lagawelu Jab Lipistic’ with the popular show ‘The Office’. In the video, the characters can be seen dancing to the Bhojpuri song and it will leave you in splits. The dancing steps have been juxtaposed with the music in the hilarious video.

The video has been shared online by Reddit India and netizens can’t stop to watch it on loop. One user wrote, “Which episode was this? It’s last season, don’t know which episode.” While the other commented, “Damn this is fire.”

Watch the video:

Check out the Twitter reactions here:

Which episode was this? It’s last season, don’t know which episode. — Life of ME (@live_b4_dying) June 3, 2019

Damn this is fire — Sanjay Anand Mishra (@sam1nitb) June 3, 2019

The office aired from 2005 to 2013 and had a huge fan following. The show was based on Pennsylvania employees of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.