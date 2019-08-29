The makers of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film ‘The Zoya Factor’ have finally released the trailer of the film which has got netizens going gaga over their stellar performance. Sonam Kapoor’s comic timing as Zoya Solanki aka lucky charm for Indian Cricket Team in the trailer has left everyone smiling. Whereas, Dulquer’s mind-blowing performance as Indian cricket team captain Nikhil Khoda has left everyone stunned. Many of his fans go crazy after he pulls off his t-shirt and flaunts sexy six-pack abs.

The initial reactions are flooding Twitter, and The Zoya Factor has been trending on the number 3 spot already. The critics and fans alike unleashed their excitement for the upcoming movie and it is evident that they can’t wait for the laugh riot to hit them.

Take a look at the trailer reactions:

DULQUER FINE AF SALMAN in #TheZoyaFactorTrailer Couldn’t blink my eyes off this fine man and his sexy voice pic.twitter.com/eSYeV6AGT1 — Black Widow (@badassthanos) August 29, 2019

A refreshingly different plot… Trailer of #TheZoyaFactor… Stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan… Directed by Abhishek Sharma… 20 Sept 2019 release… #TheZoyaFactorTrailer: https://t.co/PNczJzt0P8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2019

In the movie, Zoya Solanki was born on 25 June, 1983. On this day, India won its first World Cup and Zoya’s father considers her a lucky charm. “Iss ladki ka luck, isse bloody world famous banayega (This girl’s luck will make her world famous one day),” he can be heard saying. But the reality it seems is that Zoya seems to have no luck in her love or professional life.

Watch the trailer of The Zoya Factor:

The film is based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name, South superstar Dulquer has been paired opposite Sonam for the first time. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The film also features Angad Bedi.

The movie was to release during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, on June 14, 2019. However, now, the film will be hitting the screens on September 20, 2019.