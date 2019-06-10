Actor Vaani Kapoor has been chilling in Goa with her girl gang. One of the actor’s friends is getting married soon, therefore, the girls decided to have some down time in Goa before one of them takes the plunge. Several pictures of Vaani are doing the rounds in which she can be seen having fun with her girl pals. The actor is seen wearing a blue coloured swimsuit as she poses inside natural pool looking stylish in her wet look. In one picture, she is seen flaunting her well-toned body by lying across the pool.

Vaani has been busy shooting her upcoming films back-to-back. The Goa trip also came as a much needed breather for the actor. She has got two big YRF films up her sleeves – Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Her friend Zuebisha organised a bachelorette trip to Goa and Vaani just found a perfect excuse to take a break. She, along with her three close friends headed to Goa on June 7 to soak in some sun and give Zuebisha a great time before she says I do.

“Vaani has been shooting back to back films this year. First she shot and wrapped Hrithik vs Tiger followed by the first schedule of the big ticket film Shamshera. Both films will see Vaani in an extremely different avatar. She has had to push her body and reach incredible fitness levels. It has been a hectic, challenging year for her and a short break with her girl gang is all she needed to rejuvenate and catch up with her close friends. Incidentally, her close friend is getting married so the girls planned an impromptu bachelorette. She hasn’t been able to bond with them the entire year and so this mini vacation will see her catch up on lost time,” informs a friend of the actor.

We can’t wait to see her back on-screen!