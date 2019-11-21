Richmond: In a dramatic twist, a thief had a change of heart as he returned the items he had stolen from a music store in Richmond.

On Tuesday, Richmond Police released a surveillance video in which the suspected thief is seen stealing a cell phone and a clarinet before leaving the store, concealing it in a bag. The police posted the video on social media, seeking the public’s help in finding the thief.

To everyone’s surprise, on Wednesday, the thief apparently left a bag that contained the stolen mobile phone and clarinet outside the music store, along with a note asking the owner for forgiveness.

This is what the apology note states: “Please forgive … I have been victimized myself … my bills are piling up … my wife mobility is close to nothing … I’m struggling but this doesn’t give me the right to victimize anyone … I’m sorry … I wouldn’t want to happen to me … shamefully I am to my grave.”

Here is the video of him stealing:

The note also included a historic quote which was attributed online to various people: “I expect to pass through this world but once. Any good thing, therefore, that I can do, or any kindness that I can show to any fellow creature, let me do it now; let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.”

“While we believe it is a rare occurrence for a suspect to return an item, the power of social media can often encourage people to do the right thing,” Richmond police spokeswoman Chelsea Rarrick said.

Owner of the shop, Bill Hargis said he installed the surveillance cameras only recently.

 