On Tuesday, Richmond Police released a surveillance video in which the suspected thief is seen stealing a cell phone and a clarinet before leaving the store, concealing it in a bag. The police posted the video on social media, seeking the public’s help in finding the thief.

To everyone’s surprise, on Wednesday, the thief apparently left a bag that contained the stolen mobile phone and clarinet outside the music store, along with a note asking the owner for forgiveness.

This is what the apology note states: “Please forgive … I have been victimized myself … my bills are piling up … my wife mobility is close to nothing … I’m struggling but this doesn’t give me the right to victimize anyone … I’m sorry … I wouldn’t want to happen to me … shamefully I am to my grave.”

