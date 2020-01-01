New Delhi: On Monday, some unidentified persons entered a post-office after breaking its wall in Shahdara’s Mansarovar park, hoping to get hold of a large amount of money, however, it just wasn’t their day.

The thieves just managed to find Rs 487 in the cash chest and fled with it, unaware that there was about Rs 5,000 in a bag lying nearby. When the police reached the spot, they found the money left untouched.

The post-office is located inside an old building in Mansarovar Park area, the police said, adding the suspects made a whole in the lower part of the building’s wall to enter it.

“They fled from the spot with Rs 487. We have scanned the CCTV camera footage and found that a young boy was also involved in the incident,” a senior official said. Police are trying to nab the suspects, the officer said.

“It is likely that the dilapidated condition of the building gave the thief the idea to commit the theft. It wouldn’t have taken him much effort to break a hole in such a wall,” said Amit Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

A case has been registered in this regard and police is trying to nab the suspects.