Dresden: In a dramatic robbery which seems straight out of movie Dhoom, a gang of of thieves pulled off the biggest heist in history by stealing $1.1 billion worth of jewels from a museum in Germany.

The dramatic robbery happened in the early hours of Monday in the German city of Dresden, when thieves broke into the Green Vault at Dresden’s Royal Palace, which is home to around 4,000 precious objects of ivory, gold, silver and jewels, after they deactivated alarms by cutting the electricity supply.

After disarming the security system with the fire, the gang then dismantled iron bars on the window of the building to allow them to get in and replaced them again so as not to arouse suspicion. The gang then smashed open the show cases inside the vault using a sledgehammer and pulled out three sets of diamonds with an estimated value of around €1 billion (£850million). The suspects then fled in an Audi A6 and remain on the run.

Hundreds of priceless artifacts also have been stripped from the gallery in what police are calling the largest art heist since the Second World War.

Diamond thieves steal jewellery 'worth up to a BILLION EUROS' from German museum in possibly world's biggest heist after making off with three 'priceless' sets commissioned by 18th century royalty pic.twitter.com/J6eRrOE9vU — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 25, 2019

However, the director of Dresden’s state art collections, Marion Ackermann, said it was impossible to estimate the value of the items. Meanwhile, despite the power cut, a surveillance camera kept working and filmed two men breaking in, and the police is investigating the footage to get a hold of them.

The collection targeted by the thieves was founded in the 18th-century and is of huge importance to the history and culture of the people of Saxony, the German state in which the museum is located, as per German media.

“Not only the State Art Collections were robbed, but we Saxons,” tweeted Michael Kretschmer, the minister-president of Saxony, the German state where Dresden is located.