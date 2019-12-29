The terrible effects on the fauna and flora in Southern Australia due to devastating bushfires could be best visible in the latest video posted by a cyclist on social media. One of the right kind of viral videos today showed a thirsty koala being offered water by one of the cyclists who was riding to Adelaide from Norton Summit Road with a group. A koala who was sitting in the middle of the road saw a bunch of cyclists approaching. When they came closer, the koala jumped on one of them and started gesturing that he was thirsty. What happened next melted the hearts.

One of the cyclists from the group gave his water bottle to the koala and he drank it entirely. Another fellow members of the group recorded the entire incident in a video that he later uploaded on Instagram and one can see just how thirsty that poor koala seemed. Watch the video here:

It was heartbreaking, to say the least, to see an animal yearning for water. Around 1000 koalas are feared dead in the bushfires that have engulfed almost 25,00 hectares of land in South Australia. Over 100 homes are feared to be destroyed and a huge of fauna and flora has occurred. The koala in the video is a lucky one to have escaped the fire. Several other homeless animals are still suffering.