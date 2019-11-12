Bengaluru: It was a heartwarming and a rare sight for all to see as a 10-year-old child of a labourer inaugurated a new escalator at the Bengaluru city railway station on November 9. In India, it is usually the norm for a celebrity or a VIP to inaugurate projects as these, however, Bengaluru railway station authorities broke barriers with their noble initiative.

According to a Times Of India report, 10-year-old Begumma, is the daughter of Chandbi, a labourer who was working at the project site for few months.

The escalator along with a renovated AC hall was supposed to be inaugurated on November 9 by Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan but because of the imposition of section 144 due to Ayodhya Verdict, he could not attend the ceremony. However, the MP asked the railway authorities to ensure that the inauguration takes place on the same day.

“I told the officials not to postpone this but to go ahead,’ PC Mohan said adding that it is not necessary that only he has to inaugurate the project for a common man to utilise it.

South Western Railway authorities, then decided to ask the labourer’s daughter to take the ribbon-cutting ceremony forward. This heartwarming gesture by the railway authorities has just won the hearts of everyone on the internet.

#Bangalore Railway Authorities ask a labourer's 10yo daughter to inaugurate an escalator, after inaugural with MP was cancelled. How beautiful inspirational gesture? Restoring faith in one another, one headline at a time. ♥️ Thanks for putting a smile on our faces, @SWRRLY!😊 pic.twitter.com/T0rgAkdOoK — Farah Khan (@FaraaahKhan) November 11, 2019

Not just that, even the AC waiting hall was inaugurated by two random senior citizens waiting at the platform. Here’s hoping for more such events!