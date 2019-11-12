Geneva: A Patek Philippe wrist watch has now become the most expensive timepiece ever sold after it fetched approximately $31 million at a charity auction in Geneva on Saturday evening.

If you wondering how much money is that, we have calculated that for you. 31,000,000.00 US Dollars = Rs 2,218,484,000. Yes, the watch is that expensive!

The previous record-holder for the most expensive wristwatch was the Rolex ‘Paul Newman’ Daytona that was once owned by Newman himself and which sold at Phillips New York in 2017 for $17.8m (approx. £14m).

This Patek Philippe just sold for $31 million, making it the most expensive in the world: 😦💰💸https://t.co/MB0icjLMyk pic.twitter.com/B2j3i4GLyW — HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety) November 11, 2019

During the auction, the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime reference 6300A-010, was sold for ten times its pre-sale estimate. Wondering why?

As per Robb Report magazine, the watch is only one of its kind. Made in stainless steel and sheathed in an ornately engraved 18k rose gold case, the watch is packed with multiple features. The double-face reversible watch has 20 complications, including a perpetual calendar, a minute repeater, a second time zone, a leap year cycle and esoteric chiming mechanisms known as grand and petite sonneries.

Bearing 1,366 movement components and 214 case components, the watch model was the most complex wristwatch the brand had ever produced, and was made available in an extremely limited series of seven pieces, one of which went to the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva.