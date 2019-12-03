New Delhi: On Tuesday, US space agency NASA said that it has found the crash site and debris of India’s Chandrayaan 2 Vikram moon lander. However, it was a Chennai-based engineer who led them to this crucial discovery.

In an official email, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LROC) mission of Goddard Space Flight Centre credited Shanmuga Subramanian, a 33-year-old mechanical engineer, for alerting them about the presence of the debris of the lander of Chandrayaan 2, India’s ambitious moon mission.

In a statement, NASA said the “debris first located by Shanmuga Subramanian about 750 meters northwest of the main crash site and was a single bright pixel identification in that first mosaic.”

How did it happen?

On September 7, Vikram lander lost contact shortly before the scheduled attempt to soft-land on the moon. Subramanian, who works as an information technology architect, in his spare time looked through the images taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) camera on September 17 and spotted a debris from Vikram.

Almost a month later, on October 3, Subramanian tagged the handles of NASA, its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) and ISRO in a tweet, asking, “Is this Vikram lander?”

He arrived at the conclusion after he noticed an absence of a white spot on the lunar surface in its old images.

Further, he worked hard to tracking the intended path of Vikram lander. He told NDTV that NASA’s inability to find the lander on its own had sparked his interest even more.

“I had side-by-side comparison of those two images on two of my laptops… on one side there was the old image, and another side there was the new image released by NASA,” he told news agency AFP.

And as fate would have it, his conclusions turned out to be true. Though Subramanian, had contacted NASA in October only, the American space agency said that it needed to be certain of its interpretation of the observation.

@NASA @LRO_NASA @isro

This might be Vikram lander's crash site (Lat:-70.8552 Lon:21.71233 ) & the ejecta that was thrown out of it might have landed over here https://t.co/8uKZv7oXQa (The one on the left side was taken on July 16th & one on the right side was from Sept 17) pic.twitter.com/WNKOUy2mg1 — Shan (@Ramanean) November 17, 2019

In his Twitter bio, Subramanian describes himself as a mechanical Engineer, blogger and a app developer. After being credited by NASA, the new updated bio says, ”I found Vikram Lander”!